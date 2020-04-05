|
|
Kathryn Louise (Valentine) Mason
a month shy of her 95th birthday, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the home of her daughter after a short period of declining health. Kathy was born to Louis and Catherine (Smith) Valentine in Cambridge, Ohio on May 3, 1925. The family moved to Canton in 1927 and was a part of the thriving, vital southwest neighborhood of Canton. Kathy was a proud member of the first graduating class of Lincoln High School (1943) where she was a devoted voice student of the infamous Ruth Cogan. Following graduation, Kathy was employed at several of Canton's hallmark businesses: hostess at Elite's Restaurant, clerk at Bair's Stationary and dental assistant for Dr. Morgan. She also shared her beautiful singing voice on radio programs throughout Northeast Ohio.
Kathy married the love of her life, Robert Mason, on October 11, 1945 and enjoyed nearly 72 years of wedded bliss before his death, at age 95, in June 2017. Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Marcia (Ray) Brinkman, Jill (Charlie) Miller; grandchildren and their children; best friend, Sally Morrison, the Nickles and Raber families, the Moreira family, s-i-l Margie Valentine and her feline grandbabies. She was proceeded in death by her daughter, Lynn; brother, Robert Valentine; scrabble partner Bea Dye and feline fur favorite, Carrie. Kathy and Bob loved traveling and dining out. It wasn't unusual for them to spontaneously jump in the car and end up in PA or WV for a late lunch or supper. Their favorite spot was Seven Springs Resort in PA where they partied with the Valentines and Morrisons. (What happens at Seven Springs, stays at Seven Springs). Kathy loved sports and faithfully cheered on the Canton South Wildcats and Northwest Indians for many years. She loved decorating her home and tending to her yard, flowers and plants. She had the sweetest spirit and always saw the best in everyone she met. She was the quintessential wife and stay-at-home mother. Special thanks to Dr. Tony Haeufgloeckner and staff for their medical care and concern through the years, Lori and the ladies at Aultman Coumidan Clinic for their commitment to her health and Dr. Arthur Nothnagel who gave Kathy the precious gift of ongoing sight.
Due to the current restrictions of gatherings, a private graveside service will be officiated by Chad Yoder, Pastor of Newpointe Community Church, Canton Campus. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Kathy with memorial donations to Compassion Delivered, 1320 Bel Air Dr. N.W., North Canton 44720 or Community Hospice at myhospice.org with special note that your gift is in her memory. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020