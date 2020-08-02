Kathryn M. (Stoic) Cammel
Age 85 formerly of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 28th at Middleton Senior Living in Granville, Ohio. Born in Canton to the late Stephen and Anna (Sedlock) Stoic, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Donald J. Cammel; brother, Steven Stoic and sister, Stella Jewell. Kathy was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School, a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish and the City Center Mall Walkers Club. She worked for the Canton Credit Bureau for 24 years and then the Canton Municipal Courts for 24 years prior to her retirement. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a very social person, quick with a smile, a good sense of humor and always willing to lend a hand.
Kathy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Timothy Weinmann;, granddaughter, Kelsey (Dru) Snedaker; grandson, Joshua (Jill) Weinmann; great grandson, Ryder Snedaker; Carol Ann Thomas and other nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Kathy's name may be made to the Carol Strawn Alzheimer's Center (126 West Church St., Newark, OH 43055) or Hospice of Central Ohio
(2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43005).
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com