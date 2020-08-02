1/1
Kathryn M. (Stoic) Cammel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn M. (Stoic) Cammel

Age 85 formerly of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 28th at Middleton Senior Living in Granville, Ohio. Born in Canton to the late Stephen and Anna (Sedlock) Stoic, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Donald J. Cammel; brother, Steven Stoic and sister, Stella Jewell. Kathy was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School, a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish and the City Center Mall Walkers Club. She worked for the Canton Credit Bureau for 24 years and then the Canton Municipal Courts for 24 years prior to her retirement. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a very social person, quick with a smile, a good sense of humor and always willing to lend a hand.

Kathy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Timothy Weinmann;, granddaughter, Kelsey (Dru) Snedaker; grandson, Joshua (Jill) Weinmann; great grandson, Ryder Snedaker; Carol Ann Thomas and other nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Kathy's name may be made to the Carol Strawn Alzheimer's Center (126 West Church St., Newark, OH 43055) or Hospice of Central Ohio (2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43005).

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved