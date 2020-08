Kathryn M.(Stoic) CammelGraveside services will be Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Kathy's name may be made to the Carol Strawn Alzheimer's Center (126 West Church St., Newark, OH 43055) or Hospice of Central Ohio (2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43005).(ROSSI-330-492-5830)