Kathy A. (Gier) Boughman

age 69 of Brewster, OH passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 after a short illness. Exceptional wife, mom, grandma, a timeless beauty, the strongest woman that we know, full of cheer, knowledge, and wisdom. We are beyond blessed that you were a huge part of our lives. We will always truly treasure the most amazing memories and all the laughs shared. Forever in our hearts, we love you.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Stella Gier. To always cherish her, she leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Rich, son, Jason, daughter, Jody, and granddaughter, Lana, who was the love of her life, brothers, Denny (Judith) Gier and Tom (Marcia) Gier, sister, Janet (Greg) Cox, several nieces and nephews, and former son-in-law, Ben Gulley.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Jul. 18, 2020.
