Kathy E. Morris
73, passed away on June 25, 2020 in Rockledge, Florida. She was born on October 5, 1946 the daughter of the late Carl and Elsie Baab of North Canton, Ohio. Kathy was a woman of faith and attended the United Church of Christ Congregations. She was an Accountant for many years. Kathy had many achievements but her greatest was her love of her family.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Ralph E. Morris; and brother, Niles Baab.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL), 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Graveside Services will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery (4414 Cleveland Ave NW., Canton), Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 29, 2020.