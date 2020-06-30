Kathy E. Morris
Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL), 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Graveside Services will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery (4414 Cleveland Ave NW., Canton), Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL), 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Graveside Services will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery (4414 Cleveland Ave NW., Canton), Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.