KATHY IZER
Down, down, down into the darkness of the grave
Gently they go, the beautiful, the tender, the kind;
Quietly they go, the
intelligent, the witty,
the brave.
I know. But I do not
approve. And I am not resigned.
We miss you Mom.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.