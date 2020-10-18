1/1
Kathy Lynn Burdette
1967 - 2020
Kathy Lynn Burdette

age 53, of North Canton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born Sept. 11, 1967 in Canton, Ohio to Cary and Carol (Fausneaucht) Grant. Kathy was a graduate of Hoover High School, Class of 1985. She worked as an accounts payable specialist at Canton Baptist Temple, where she spent years as a Youth Ministry Leader. She was a loving wife and mother to her husband and two children.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert Scott Burdette; son, Anthony Burdette; daughter, Brooke Burdette; parents, Cary and Carol Grant; sister, Kelly (Todd) Vance; sister-in-law, Leigh Ann (John) Moldovan; and nephews, Jaret Vance and Maxwell Moldovan.

A private funeral is planned. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby

Funeral Home.


Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
