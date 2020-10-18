Kathy Lynn Burdetteage 53, of North Canton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born Sept. 11, 1967 in Canton, Ohio to Cary and Carol (Fausneaucht) Grant. Kathy was a graduate of Hoover High School, Class of 1985. She worked as an accounts payable specialist at Canton Baptist Temple, where she spent years as a Youth Ministry Leader. She was a loving wife and mother to her husband and two children.Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert Scott Burdette; son, Anthony Burdette; daughter, Brooke Burdette; parents, Cary and Carol Grant; sister, Kelly (Todd) Vance; sister-in-law, Leigh Ann (John) Moldovan; and nephews, Jaret Vance and Maxwell Moldovan.A private funeral is planned. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-LibbyFuneral Home.