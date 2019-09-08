Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Living Water Church
1135 Lincoln Way East
Massillon, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Living Water Church
1135 Lincoln Way East
Massillon, OH
Katie Lynn Cowell


1983 - 2019
Katie Lynn Cowell Obituary
Mrs. Katie Lynn Cowell

Age 36 of Massillon, Ohio went home to the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019, due to losing her battle with Melanoma Cancer. She was born on April 26, 1983 in Canton. Katie was a member of Living Water Church in Massillon and was employed by A.R.E Truck Cap and Accessories. She enjoyed every child that came into her life, loved reading, camping, boating and drive-in movies.

Katie is survived by her husband of seven years, Erik Cowell; mother of three, Devon Murray, Kaylani Cowell, and Austin Cowell; mother, Connie Hardman of Canton; father and step-mother, David and Darlene Murray of Massillon; sister, Cassie (Andrew) Moore of Massillon; and brother, Tommy Murray of Texas.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Living Water Church (1135 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646) with Pastor Trent Thompson officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019
