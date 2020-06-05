Katie (Karras) TsomidesPassed away peacefully in the comfort of her home.She was the daughter of John and Sally Karras and grew up in Canton, Ohio. Katie was married to Paul Tsomides and they had two daughters, Judy and Stephanie. She was cared for in her home by her daughter Judy, who always said, "She was blessed to have Katie as her mother and thankful to the Lord for the wonderful mother he gave to them." Besides her daughters, Katie is survived by her son-in-law, Danny Pateris; sister-in-law, Doris Karras; niece, Sharon Crush; and Michelle Kenst who was like another daughter to her. Heartfelt appreciation for Dr. Janowicz for the care and kindness she showed our mother.There will be no calling hours or services respecting Katie's wishes.Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721