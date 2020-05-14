Katina M. Fontes-Jones
Katina M. Fontes-Jones

Katina M. Fontes-Jones of the Akron/Canton area, passed away unexpectedly at home May 3, 2020. She was born Dec. 9, 1972 in Canton, Ohio. Tina, as she was affectionately known by many, is survived by her mother, Brenda Potts; husband, Marvin Jones; daughters, Shirrae Proctor, Shalisa Rieter; son, Torin Grunder and grandchildren, Maya, Nakyia, Alanna, Leo, and Jaseer.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Christ Is The Answer Ministries, 379 East South Street Akron, Ohio 44311. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Rev. J. Michael Martin is host pastor. Rev. Ronnie Goodman officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Peace Cemetery.

Wellington Funeral Service 330-329-2201

Published in The Repository on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Christ Is The Answer Ministries
MAY
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Christ Is The Answer Ministries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
I've only known you a short time but I quickly learned how wonderful you are. Marvin, my brother, my friend. My sincere prayers and condolences go out to you and the rest of your family. May God continue to bless and strengthen you and yours during this difficult time.
Rocky
Friend
