Katy M. Smith
"Together Again"
age 91, went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019. Katy was born April 30, 1928 to the late Lillie and Alva Shifflet in Pomeroy, Ohio. She retired from Aultman Hospital in 1990 from the Housekeeping Dept., where she worked 23 years. She was a member of Canton Calvary Nazarene Church for many years. Katy was married to Melford Smith for 65 years.
We were blessed with 3 children Linda M. Smith (Ron) Hofstetler, Dennis Smith and Rita Smith Saddler-Long; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. We leave a rich legacy of love to our family, friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by her father, mother, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, grandson and husband.
Funeral service will be at 1 PM on Friday May 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Michael Adkins officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11-1 PM Friday prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019