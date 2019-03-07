Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Age 92 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 2, 1926, in Massillon the daughter of the late Stanley and Bernetta (Limbach) Switter. Kay graduated from Massillon Washington High School and Miami University. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Columbian Ladies Guild of the K of C. She was a volunteer for the K of C hot lunch program and St. Vincent dePaul Society. She will also be remembered for her 28 years as a volunteer at Massillon Community Hospital reception desk and gift shop with 5500 hours served. She served on the women's board of Massillon City Hospital. She retired in 1987 from the Massillon Woman's Club where she was club manager for 17 years. She was also a member of the Massillon Woman's Club and Massillon Heritage Foundation as well.

Kay is survived by her husband of 68 years, Richard Beaudry; sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Susan Beaudry and Dean and Nancy Beaudry; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday prior to the mass from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Massillon Woman's Club, or Massillon Heritage Foundation, both addressed to 210 Fourth St. N.E, Massillon, OH, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019
