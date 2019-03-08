|
|
|
Kay M. Beaudry
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday prior to the mass from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Massillon Woman's Club, or Massillon Heritage Foundation, both addressed to 210 Fourth St. N.E, Massillon, OH, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Hom
and Crematory
Massillon Chapel
330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More