Kay S. McClelland
Age 71, of East Sparta, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 1, 1948 in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and Glenna (Morris) Walters, Sr., and had been a resident of the East Sparta/Mineral City area most of her life. She was a graduate of Dover High School and attended Stark State College and earned an Associate Degree in Bookkeeping and Accounting. Kay retired in 2007 from the U. S. Ceramic Tile Co. after 25 years service where she worked in the Shipping & Receiving Dept. She was a member of Dover First Christian Church and Bolivar Chapter #368, O.E.S.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers, Linda Pontius, Robert Walters, Jr. and Gary Walters, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Ray A. McClelland, Sr., with whom she celebrated their 43rd Wedding Anniversary on July 3rd; one daughter and three sons, Tonya (Paul) Stavrianou, Brent (Kayla) McClelland, Travis (Gretchen) McClelland, and Ray (Ashley) McClelland, Jr; eight grandchildren, Christopher Dylan and Justin Samuels, Amber and Derrik McClelland, Noah and Zoe McClelland, J.R. and Gabby McClelland; one sister and three brothers, Edna (Donald) Winkleman, Howard (Lovelene) Walters, David (Michelle) Walters, and Alva Walters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Dover First Christian Church with Rev. Josh Robinson officiating. Interment will be in Dover Burial Park. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. at Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia and Tuesday two hours before the service at the church from 12-2 p.m. Eastern Star Services will be held at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020