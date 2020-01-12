Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:45 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dover First Christian Church
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Dover First Christian Church
Kay S. McClelland


1948 - 2020
Kay S. McClelland Obituary
Kay S.

McClelland

Services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Dover First Christian Church with Rev. Josh Robinson officiating. Interment will be in Dover Burial Park. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. at Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia and Tuesday two hours before the service at the church from 12-2 p.m. Eastern Star Services will be held at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020
