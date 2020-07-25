1/1
KAY WALLACE
1923 - 2020
Kay Wallace

97, of Canton, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born July 10, 1923 in Elkhart, Indiana, to the late Edward and Nellie Ellis. Kay enjoyed knitting working in her gardens and was an avid sport fan. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and trustee of the church. Kay was a member of Canton Women's Club, McKinley Museum Auxiliary, PEO sisterhood chapter AC and was Vice moderator of Muskingum Valley Presbytery.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Rogers, Jr. and Leonard Wallace; great grandson, Teddy Wetzel. Kay is survived by her children, Deborah Parsons of AZ., and Karen Kline of Canton; step-children, Marni (Thomas) Wetzel of Co. and Linda (Roger) Feist of Cincinnati, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private service will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with Rev. David de Vries officiating. Entombment will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Canton Women's Club Endowment Fund.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
JUL
28
Service
Christ Presbyterian Church
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
