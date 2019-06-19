|
Kaye L. Cook 1942-2019
Age 77 of Massillon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 12, 1942, in Barberton, the daughter of the late Charles and Fae (Bienhaur) Wall. Kaye retired from General Tire after 10 years of service where she was a bookkeeper and secretary. She was a former member of the Canton Corvette Club. Kaye enjoyed crafting, working in the yard, and spending time with her Collies and was known as "The Collie Whisperer."
Kaye is survived by her husband, Michael W. Cook; cousins, Jack and Jim Still; sister-in-law, Judy Minniear. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by aunt and uncle, Roger and Louise Grove; cousins, Mille Grove, grandparents, Eugene and Annie Bienhaur.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kaye's final resting place will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741-5000. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019