Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave NW
Kaye L. Cook


1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Kaye L. Cook Obituary
Kaye L. Cook

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kaye's final resting place will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741-5000. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019
