Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH KAMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH A. KAMP


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEITH A. KAMP Obituary
Keith A. Kemp

Age 58, of Massillon, passed away February 10, 2020. He was born December 13, 1961 in Orrville, Ohio. He loved spending time with his family and tinkering around with things, especially cars.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Halter; father, Roy (Juanita) Kemp and brother, Tom Kemp. Survivors include his wife, Benita F. (Hershberger) Kemp; children, Richard, Keith, Mitchell and Theresa Kemp; siblings, Dan and Vicky Kemp, Mike and Marian Kemp, Rick and Pat Wheeler, Karen Kirkwood, Roy and Vicky Kemp and Kevin Kemp; father-in-law, Ervin Hershberger, as well as several nieces and nephews.

It was his wish to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To share online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -