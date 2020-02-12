|
Keith A. Kemp
Age 58, of Massillon, passed away February 10, 2020. He was born December 13, 1961 in Orrville, Ohio. He loved spending time with his family and tinkering around with things, especially cars.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Halter; father, Roy (Juanita) Kemp and brother, Tom Kemp. Survivors include his wife, Benita F. (Hershberger) Kemp; children, Richard, Keith, Mitchell and Theresa Kemp; siblings, Dan and Vicky Kemp, Mike and Marian Kemp, Rick and Pat Wheeler, Karen Kirkwood, Roy and Vicky Kemp and Kevin Kemp; father-in-law, Ervin Hershberger, as well as several nieces and nephews.
It was his wish to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To share online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
