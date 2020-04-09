|
Keith E. McGuire
69, passed away on April 7, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Harveyton, Ky., on May 24, 1950 to James L. and Constance L. (Robinson) McGuire. Keith was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School. After High School he graduated from Southern Ohio College with a diploma for Advance Computer Programming. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged. Keith lived in California and Texas for many years and worked in Sales and Marketing for various companies including Best Buy, CompUSA and JC Penney Co. After relocating back to Ohio, Keith renewed his membership with Shiloh Baptist Church. While there he served on the Deacon and Trustee Boards and sang with the Male Chorus.
Keith furthered his education at Kent State University where he completed his Bachelors of Arts Degree in History and Master of Arts in History and English. He graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a member of Phi Alpha Theta. Keith worked as a substitute teacher in the Stark County area as well as part of the stadium staff during Massillon Tiger Football games. Keith was also a member of the NAACP Massillon Unit where he served as vice president. Keith enjoyed theatre, all types of history, music, sports and travel.
He is survived by a son, Marcel McGuire; his sisters and brothers, Loren (Carol) McGuire, Deborah McGuire, Michael McGuire, Jeffrey McGuire, Kim McGuire and Valerie McGuire; and his long time love, Sheila Lloyd, whom lovingly attended to him during his illness. He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, Quincy McGuire; and a sister-in-law, Regina McGuire.
A private Family service will be Live Streamed for the public on Facebook Live thru www.paquelet.com on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., Rev. Anthony Robinson, Officiating. Private Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman. Messages of support and condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2020