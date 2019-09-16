|
|
Keith Fair
77, of Dalton, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m. at the Stanwood Community Church, 14715 Stanwood Street, S.W., Navarre, with Pastor Matt Ellington officiating. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stanwood Community Church, Gideons International - Massillon Camp, or Rock Steady Boxing.
Spidell – Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019