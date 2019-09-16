The Repository Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Stanwood Community Church
14715 Stanwood Street, S.W.
Navarre, OH
KEITH FAIR

KEITH FAIR Obituary
Keith Fair

77, of Dalton, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m. at the Stanwood Community Church, 14715 Stanwood Street, S.W., Navarre, with Pastor Matt Ellington officiating. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stanwood Community Church, Gideons International - Massillon Camp, or Rock Steady Boxing.

Spidell – Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019
