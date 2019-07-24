|
Keith Miller
age 65, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Keith lived in the Hartville area most of his life. He graduated from Lake High School in 1972 and was employed in Retail and Grocery Management.
Preceded in death by his father, Maynard; Keith is survived by his mother, Ruth; brothers, Stanley, Derwood (Deborah) and Brian (Traci); sister, Amy (Troy) Yoder; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Evermore Community Church, 1470 Smith Kramer Street NE, Hartville, Ohio 44632. Memorial donations may be made to Evermore Church at the address above.
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)
Published in The Repository on July 24, 2019