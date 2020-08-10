Keith R. Shoemaker
Age 62, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born December 20, 1957 in Canton, to the late Donald and Betty (Slusser) Shoemaker. Keith was a 1976 graduate of Marlington High School and was a member of the Ohio Cattleman's Association. He medically retired from Sherwood RTM Corporation after 20 years of service and loved being a life-long farmer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Betty Shoemaker; one sister, Kay Peterson. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Dawn M. (Berkebile) to whom he was married 43 years; two daughters, Angela (Michael) Kain and Amber Shoemaker; one brother, Kenny (Ruth) Shoemaker; three sisters: Karen (Dave) Thomas, Kristine Shoemaker and Kathryn (Bryan) Gerber; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Funeral services will be Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the family farm, 6915 Nimishillen Church St. N.E., Louisville, OH 44641. Friends and family will be received Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the farm. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders
330-488-0222