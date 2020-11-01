1/1
Keith W. Vorshak
1962 - 2020
Keith W. Vorshak

age 58 went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born July 10, 1962, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Carl and Shirley Vorshak. Keith will be deeply missed by all.

Keith is survived by his son, Steven Vorshak and his siblings, Sandra Moore, Greg (Annette) Vorshak, Carla (Jeff) Roby, Kevin Vorshak and Dave (Kathy) Vorshak.

Keith was a member of Canton Baptist Temple. Funeral services will not be held due to Covid-19. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or their condolences may sign the Reed on-line guestbook at wwww.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
