Kelley Polen

Kelley PolenKelley (Angel Face) Polen, passed away suddenly on August 26, 2020. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She married her best friend, John W Polen, on June 16, 1990 and they have two beautiful daughters, Karly A Polen and Kelsey Ullman. She was an artistic person who loved gardening and the beach. Her favorite music was Heavy Metal, and she loved sitting around the bonfire with family and friends. Her motto was, "Whatever happens at the bonfire, stays at the bonfire".She was preceded in death by her mother, Laurene E (Kambrick) Few. She is survived by her husband, John W. Polen; daughters, Karly A. Polen and Kelsey (Brian) Ullman; father, Paul W Few (Linda J Heiser); her sisters, Nikki L (Gary) Few-Brobson and Candyce A Few (Beth Brunner); several stepsisters, brother, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Kelley will be missed dearly by her family and friends, but we all know that she is with her Mom and her Heavenly Father. She will live on forever in our hearts.There will be a private service held for immediate family. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Open House on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1 pm – 4 pm at the home of Candyce and Beth, 1807 Path View Circle, Louisville, OH 44641. Condolences and special memories can also be shared with the family online at:Heritage Cremation Society330.875.5770