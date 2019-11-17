|
11 TH ANGEL
BIRTHDAY
KELLI CHRISTINE
HALTERMAN
Nov 10, 1990 -
Nov 17, 2008
Life seems to be ever changing. We are all growing a year older and wiser, but one thing never
changes, our broken hearts and that special piece of it that is missing. Our memories help sustain us, and can never be replaced. Your best friends planned a get together to celebrate your life, in true Kelli
style…… on what should have been your 29th birthday. They included me and helped me smile by sharing some of their escapades with you. They miss you dearly and it warms my heart to know they still think of you and want to celebrate their memories of you. Although November is a difficult month for me, your big brother and niece also have a birthday this month. I am grateful to have them to love and celebrate each year I have with them.
FOREVER IN
OUR HEARTS!
Love always,
Mom, Todd, Trevor
and Jasmine
Treasured family
and friends
Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2019