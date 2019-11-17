Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KELLI HALTERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KELLI CHRISTINE HALTERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KELLI CHRISTINE HALTERMAN In Memoriam
11 TH ANGEL

BIRTHDAY

KELLI CHRISTINE

HALTERMAN

Nov 10, 1990 -

Nov 17, 2008



Life seems to be ever changing. We are all growing a year older and wiser, but one thing never

changes, our broken hearts and that special piece of it that is missing. Our memories help sustain us, and can never be replaced. Your best friends planned a get together to celebrate your life, in true Kelli

style…… on what should have been your 29th birthday. They included me and helped me smile by sharing some of their escapades with you. They miss you dearly and it warms my heart to know they still think of you and want to celebrate their memories of you. Although November is a difficult month for me, your big brother and niece also have a birthday this month. I am grateful to have them to love and celebrate each year I have with them.

FOREVER IN

OUR HEARTS!

Love always,

Mom, Todd, Trevor

and Jasmine

Treasured family

and friends
Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KELLI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -