12th ANGEL BIRTHDAY
KELLI CHRISTINE
HALTERMAN
Nov 10, 1990- Nov 17, 2008
TOGETHER AGAIN
It's been a monumental and challenging year. We lost 2 wonderful people I was very close to and Gracie, your kitty had to be put to sleep. The toughest for me was losing your precious puppy, Jasmine. She had become my best friend, despite
my initial feelings of not wanting to have a dog. Thank you for allowing her to stay with me and help me through the roughest time in my life, losing YOU! I find some peace knowing she is once again with you. Your nieces and nephew are growing up and becoming young adults. Isabella graduated high school and Ben got his driver's license. Life continues to go on, but not a day goes by that I don't miss you and think about what your life should have been…….had it not been for losing you
way too soon!
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS!
Love always,
Mom, Todd, Trevor
Treasured family
and friends
Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2020.