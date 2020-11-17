12th ANGEL BIRTHDAY



KELLI CHRISTINE



HALTERMAN



Nov 10, 1990- Nov 17, 2008



TOGETHER AGAIN







It's been a monumental and challenging year. We lost 2 wonderful people I was very close to and Gracie, your kitty had to be put to sleep. The toughest for me was losing your precious puppy, Jasmine. She had become my best friend, despite



my initial feelings of not wanting to have a dog. Thank you for allowing her to stay with me and help me through the roughest time in my life, losing YOU! I find some peace knowing she is once again with you. Your nieces and nephew are growing up and becoming young adults. Isabella graduated high school and Ben got his driver's license. Life continues to go on, but not a day goes by that I don't miss you and think about what your life should have been…….had it not been for losing you



way too soon!







FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS!







Love always,



Mom, Todd, Trevor



Treasured family



and friends



