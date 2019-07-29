Home

Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairlawn Mennonite Church
8520 Emerson Road
Apple Creek, OH
View Map
Kellie Ann Slabaugh


1963 - 2019
Kellie Ann Slabaugh Obituary
Kellie Ann Slabaugh

age 56, of Dalton, formerly of Massillon, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home in Dalton, following a two year battle with cancer. Kellie was born on June 26, 1963, in Massillon, to Robert and Judith (Lenhart) McGovern and graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1981 where she was a majorette for the Tigers Swing Band. She married Chester A. "Chet" Slabaugh on April 26, 1986 in North Lawrence. She worked in the billing department for Massillon Community Hospital for 26 years and then for Aultman Hospital in Canton for the last 8 years. For many years she also did bookwork for her husband's business, Slabaugh Auto Care in Dalton. Kellie attended Fairlawn Mennonite Church in Apple Creek. She enjoyed walking, playing cards and games, and just getting out of the house to go shopping, to the movies or concerts, and take motorcycle rides with her husband. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Chet, she is survived by her father, Robert McGovern of Massillon; two sons, Allen (Alexandra) Slabaugh of Old Fort, N.C., and Alex (Ashley) Slabaugh of Orrville; grandchildren, Lily and Koda Slabaugh; sister, Karla (Cary) Marsh of Massillon; brother, Kevin (Michele) McGovern of Massillon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by mother, Judith McGovern; and brother, Greg McGovern.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Fairlawn Mennonite Church, 8520 Emerson Road, Apple Creek, with Pastor Ken Stoltzfus officiating. Burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. Friends may call on Friday at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Black Mountain Home for Children, 80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

Auble Funeral Home, 330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on July 29, 2019
