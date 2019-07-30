|
|
|
Kellie Ann
Slabaugh
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Fairlawn Mennonite Church, 8520 Emerson Road, Apple Creek, with Pastor Ken Stoltzfus officiating. Burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. Friends may call on Friday at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Black Mountain Home for Children, 80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Auble Funeral Home,
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019