Kelly James Callahan 1967-2019



51, of Jackson Township, passed away on February 4, 2019 from Multiple Myeloma. He was born on July 12, 1967 in Buffalo, N.Y.. He married Sue Ellen Hershberger on May 16, 2014 in Maui and they shared five unforgettable years together filled with love. Kelly was employed at Neopost U.S.A. since 2009 where he worked as Director of Sales of Great Lakes Region. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family and friends. He loved music, the beach, and camping at Clay's Park with his friends. His wife and children were his pride and joy.



Kelly will be deeply missed by his wife, Sue Ellen; children, Caitlyn Callahan, Kara Callahan, Karli Callahan, Randi Weisgarber and Tyler Weisgarber; brothers, Kevin (Kiona) Callahan and Sean Callahan; mother and father-in-law, Don & Carolyn Koprivec and Larry & Jane Hershberger; and numerous family members. Kelly was preceded in death by grandparents, Henry and Jennie Brock; and nephew, Kevin Callahan, Jr.



A celebration of Kelly's life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Friends and family may gather from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. To read the full notice and send messages of comfort and support to the family please go to www.paquelet.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839,Boone, IA 50037-0839 or to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2019