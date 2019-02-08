Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KELLY CALLAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KELLY JAMES CALLAHAN

Obituary Flowers

KELLY JAMES CALLAHAN Obituary
Kelly James

Callahan

A celebration of Kelly's life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Friends and family may gather from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. To read the full notice and send messages of comfort and support to the family please go to www.paquelet.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839,Boone, IA 50037-0839 or to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.