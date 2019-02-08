|
Kelly James
Callahan
A celebration of Kelly's life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Friends and family may gather from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. To read the full notice and send messages of comfort and support to the family please go to www.paquelet.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839,Boone, IA 50037-0839 or to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2019
