Kelly M. "Bill" Mayle
93, of Canton, passed away Friday, December 6th, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Grafton, W.Va. on December 5, 1926, a son of the late Hayward and Nina (Kennedy) Mayle, also preceded in death by infant son, McLoy Mayle; son, Andrew Mayle; grandson, Billy Geer; sisters, Velma Ward, Louise Croston; brothers, Orville Mayle, Herbert Mayle, Darrell Mayle, Theodore Mayle, and Hershel Mayle. Bill was an avid hunter, but most of all loved spending time with his loving family and close friends.
Besides his loving wife, Mary L Mayle, of 71 years, he is survived by four daughters, Priscilla (Norman) Dillree, of East Canton, Ada (Jeff) Adams, of Louisville, Bonnie James, Larose (Don) Starkey, all of Canton; son, McLoy "Mick" Mayle, of Canton; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and his beloved dog, Pebbles.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, December 11th in the Crystal Park Wesleyan Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Loper officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. The family would like to extend their thanks to Mercy Hospice for all their love and support through this difficult time.
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019