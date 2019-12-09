|
Kelly M. "Bill" Mayle
93, of Canton, passed away Friday, December 6th, at Mercy Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, December 11th in the Crystal Park Wesleyan Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Loper officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. The family would like to extend their thanks to Mercy Hospice for all their love and support through this difficult time.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019