Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Crystal Park Wesleyan Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Mayle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly M. "Bill" Mayle


1926 - 2019
Send Flowers
Kelly M. "Bill" Mayle Obituary
Kelly M. "Bill" Mayle

93, of Canton, passed away Friday, December 6th, at Mercy Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, December 11th in the Crystal Park Wesleyan Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Loper officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. The family would like to extend their thanks to Mercy Hospice for all their love and support through this difficult time.

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned

Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -