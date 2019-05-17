Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kennedy Janetlee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kennedy Janetlee

Obituary Flowers

Kennedy Janetlee Obituary
Janetlee "Janet"

Kennedy

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank Janet's caregivers at Aultman Hospital during her final illness for her exceptional care. For full obituary go to www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch

Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.