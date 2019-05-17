|
Janetlee "Janet"
Kennedy
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank Janet's caregivers at Aultman Hospital during her final illness for her exceptional care. For full obituary go to www.arnoldlynch.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch
Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019
