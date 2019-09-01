|
Kenneth A. Bellinger
age 60 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 following a long illness. He was born on Oct. 22, 1958 in Oswego, N.Y., to Bernard B. Sr. and Mary Margaret (Reitz) Bellinger. Kenny was an avid ATV racer for over 20 years. He had been employed with the Timken Company and previously worked for Kraft-Hinez Foods. Kenny enjoyed spending time with his daughter, and was very involved with horses at the Stark County Fair.
Kenny is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Margaret Bellinger. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Bellinger of Massillon; brother, Bernie Bellinger of Canton; granddaughters, Amelia and Maddy Bellinger of Florida; father, Bernard B. Bellinger Sr. of Massillon, and his longtime companion, Dianne Hauenstein of Massillon.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708), burial will follow at Sunset Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kenny's memory to Whispering Grace Horses and Freedom Farms (12882 Kimmens Rd SW, Massillon, OH 44647). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019