Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
1958 - 2019
Kenneth A. Bellinger Obituary
Kenneth A. Bellinger

Calling Hours will be held (TOMORROW) Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708), burial will follow at Sunset Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kenny's memory to Whispering Grace Horses and Freedom Farms (12882 Kimmens Rd SW, Massillon, OH 44647). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 3, 2019
