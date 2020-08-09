Kenneth B. Flesher
Age 46, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born May 13, 1974 in Canton, a son of Kenneth and Arlene (Palmer) Flesher, and was a life resident of Waynesburg. Kenny was a 1992 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and also attended John Carroll University for two years. He was employed by The Timken Co. at the Gambrinus Plant, where he was a tool and gauge inspector, and while there received a Degree in partnership with Timken and Stark State. He then went to the Faircrest Plant where he was a steel worker and crane operator.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Meredith Flesher. In addition to his parents, Kenny is survived by his wife, Shanna Flesher, with whom he celebrated their 15th Wedding Anniversary on July 1st, a daughter and son, Caleigh Flesher and Kenneth Brady Flesher, a brother, Matthew (Kristen) Flesher, and three nephews, Mason Flesher, Jack and Chase Rodriguez.
Due to the Covid-19 a private family service will be held Tuesday in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with social distancing and facial covering required. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kenny's memory may be made to his family for his children. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
