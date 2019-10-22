|
Kenneth Brechbill 1927-2019
Ken Brechbill passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at 92 years of age. The beloved father of Tim, Steve, John, Teresa, Joe, and Mary will be missed forever. Ken recently put his final wishes
"In keeping with my quest for peace and simplicity, which grew stronger as I grew older, my children have graciously submitted to my eccentricities and allowed me to plan my own final arrangements. In a sense, my life ended with the sudden death of my beloved Patricia in May of 2003. We had celebrated our 55th wedding anniversary in that same month. Thanks to my six loving children and their families, I survived those final years. They tolerated my erratic behavior and there were a lot of laughs along the way. They are the best. My pride, my joy, my legacy. We were a loving family and I'm sure they will continue that tradition. There will be no calling hours. There will be a brief graveside service for immediate family."
As per Ken's wishes, his body has been donated to the Cleveland Clinic for medical research.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019