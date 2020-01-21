|
Kenneth Brediger
90, of Brewster, passed peacefully into God's kingdom on Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Ken was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Jean, to whom he had been married for 70 years; son, Les (Carol); daughter, Charlene (Bickel); grandsons, Brian (Anna), Chad (Michelle) and Holden; granddaughter, Elizabeth; great grandson, Matthew; great granddaughters, Camrynn and Morgan. Ken retired from the Norfolk and Southern Railroad following 41 years of service. He was an active member of the Brewster United Methodist Church until its closing and attended Central Presbyterian Church the past 3 years. He was an avid outdoorsman loving to fish, hunt and in retirement "putter" around the house. He was a gentle-man, quiet spoken, but with much wisdom to offer when asked. As a family, we are truly blessed with the legacy he left us.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aultman Hospice or Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Words cannot express the amount of comfort and support they gave us. A private memorial service will be held to celebrate to celebrate the life of this wonderful man.
