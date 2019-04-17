|
|
Kenneth (Ken) Byler
82, of Hartville, Ohio, died April 16, 2019, several months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Ken was born on April 4, 1937 to Emma (Troyer) and Elmer Byler of Uniontown, Ohio. Ken is survived by his wife Elsie (Mast) Byler of Hartville, to whom he was married for 60 years. Ken and Elsie have two daughters and two sons, all who live in the Hartville area. Joyce, married to Steve Serdinak; Lavonne, married to Randy Yoder; Brian, married to Larena King and Shaun, married to Sarah Grizzle.
Ken was a wonderful father and dearly loved his seven grandchildren; Cory (Kayla) and Kaylee Serdinak, Nina Yoder, Zachary and Parker Byler, Sophia and Sadie Byler. In his later he years he was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Mia, Liam, Ella and Brantley Serdinak. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Elmer Byler of Uniontown and a sister, Mary Jane Hostetler (married to Henry Hostetler) of Red Lake, Ontario. He is survived by a sister, Wilma Lapp (married to Floyd) of Antrim, Ohio and a brother, Myrrl (married to Ruthie Coblentz) of Harrisonburg, Virginia, who will dearly miss their big brother.
Ken's life was devoted to his family, to his church (Cornerstone Mennonite) and his many friends. His life choices and values were based on his strong faith, his acceptance of God's grace and assurance that he was a child of God. He was so grateful to see all his children and their families as part of his home congregation.
Ken had a unique gift of seeing and believing in the good of those around him. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed embarrassing his children by engaging anyone he met in conversation. He never missed a family reunion and spent time visiting his many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ken really enjoyed being a truck driver, which he did all his working life, driving for East Ohio Limestone and Road Materials Inc. Church youth groups knew Ken as the guy with all the chickens-raising funds by catching chickens is a memory (and smell) difficult to forget. Ken loved hunting, fishing and sports, playing fast-pitch softball and basketball in his early years, and then following his beloved Indians, Browns, Cavs and Buckeyes. After retirement he enjoyed meeting the guys for coffee (which he didn't drink) at the local gathering spots.
Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Ken's life at a memorial service on Saturday, April 20 at 11:00am at Cornerstone Community Chapel (formerly Cornerstone Mennonite) in Hartville, Ohio. Burial at the Walnut Grove Cemetery will be at 9:30am, preceding the memorial service. Calling hours with viewing are at the church on Friday afternoon from 2 to 4 and Friday evening from 6 to 8. The family would like to thank Dr. Teresa Goebel and the staff of Summa Health Medina Medical Center as well as the Acute Palliative Care Unit at Summa Hospital in Akron. In honor of Ken and in lieu of flowers and gifts, he would like to have us greet a stranger and say a kind word!
Arnold-Hartville
330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019