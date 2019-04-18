|
|
|
Kenneth (Ken) Byler
Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Ken's life at a memorial service on Saturday, April 20 at 11:00am at Cornerstone Community Chapel (formerly Cornerstone Mennonite) in Hartville, Ohio. Burial at the Walnut Grove Cemetery will be at 9:30am, preceding the memorial service. Calling hours with viewing are at the church on Friday afternoon from 2 to 4 and Friday evening from 6 to 8.
Arnold-Hartville
330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More