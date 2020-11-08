1/
KENNETH C. SHOEMAKER
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth C. Shoemaker

age 66, of Marlboro Township, passed away on Friday morning November 6, 2020. He was born in Canton on April 20, 1954 to Donald and Betty (Slusser) Shoemaker. He married Ruth Frey June 1973 and they had been high school sweethearts. Kenneth was retired from construction and farming. He attended East Nimishillen Church of the Brethren.

He is survived by wife of 47 years, Ruth; children: Kevin (Brandy) Shoemaker, James (Kelly) Shoemaker, Kathryn (Donald) Penny; grandchildren: Abigail and Johnathan Shoemaker, Xerena, Brody, Finnegan and Sylas Shoemaker, and Fiona Penny; siblings and siblings-in-law, Karen (Dave) Thomas, Ed Peterson, Kristine Shoemaker, Dawn Shoemaker, Kathryn (Brian) Gerber; and mother-in-law, Rosemary Frey; and siblings-in-law, Janice Dolly, Sandy Reemsnyder, William (Tammy) Frey. Preceded in death by parents; sons, Jonathan and Keith M. Shoemaker; sister, Kay Peterson; brother, Keith Shoemaker; and brother-in-law, Kenny Schaffer.

The family will have private funeral services Sunday at Arnold Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Hartville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved