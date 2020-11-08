Kenneth C. Shoemaker
age 66, of Marlboro Township, passed away on Friday morning November 6, 2020. He was born in Canton on April 20, 1954 to Donald and Betty (Slusser) Shoemaker. He married Ruth Frey June 1973 and they had been high school sweethearts. Kenneth was retired from construction and farming. He attended East Nimishillen Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by wife of 47 years, Ruth; children: Kevin (Brandy) Shoemaker, James (Kelly) Shoemaker, Kathryn (Donald) Penny; grandchildren: Abigail and Johnathan Shoemaker, Xerena, Brody, Finnegan and Sylas Shoemaker, and Fiona Penny; siblings and siblings-in-law, Karen (Dave) Thomas, Ed Peterson, Kristine Shoemaker, Dawn Shoemaker, Kathryn (Brian) Gerber; and mother-in-law, Rosemary Frey; and siblings-in-law, Janice Dolly, Sandy Reemsnyder, William (Tammy) Frey. Preceded in death by parents; sons, Jonathan and Keith M. Shoemaker; sister, Kay Peterson; brother, Keith Shoemaker; and brother-in-law, Kenny Schaffer.
The family will have private funeral services Sunday at Arnold Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364