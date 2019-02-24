|
Kenneth "Kenny" Currence
age 72 went to be with the Lord on Feb. 12, 2019. He transitioned in Charlotte, N.C. He leaves behind his loving wife, Heidi Currence; children, Marcellus Currence and Jaylyn Neal-Currence; grandchildren, Kiya, Marcellus, Jr, and Kacell; great-granddaughter, Ayla Smith. Surviving siblings, Rebecca Berry, Juanita Powe, Charles "Chuck" Currence, William "Bill" Currence, Ronald "Ronnie" Currence, Barbara Currence-Davis and many other family and friends.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2nd at Arlington Church of God at 2 p.m., 539 S. Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio 44306. Visitation 1-2p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 100 Black Men of Charlotte through the following site: www.100blackmenofcharlotte.org or flowers can be sent to Arlington Church of God on Friday, March 1st no later than 3p.m. Telephone:
330-773-3321
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019