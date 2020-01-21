Home

Kenneth D. "Kenny" Benge


1965 - 2020
Kenneth D. "Kenny" Benge Obituary
Kenneth D. "Kenny" Benge

Age 54 of Canton passed away Monday January 20, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born October 21, 1965, the son of Carroll Douglas Benge and Elizabeth Wanda Smith.

Kenny is survived by a daughter, Kendel Benge of Valdese, N.C.; father, Carroll of N.C.; sister, Dianne (Bill) Winemaster of Strausburg; brother, David (Rita) Benge of Canton; stepfather, Raymond Smith; brother-in-law, Roger Golden; and longtime girlfriend, Charlene "Charlie" Cain. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth W. Smith; sisters, Elizabeth A. Golden and Carol Renee Traczyk.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com

Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020
