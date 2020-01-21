|
|
Kenneth D. "Kenny" Benge
Age 54 of Canton passed away Monday January 20, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born October 21, 1965, the son of Carroll Douglas Benge and Elizabeth Wanda Smith.
Kenny is survived by a daughter, Kendel Benge of Valdese, N.C.; father, Carroll of N.C.; sister, Dianne (Bill) Winemaster of Strausburg; brother, David (Rita) Benge of Canton; stepfather, Raymond Smith; brother-in-law, Roger Golden; and longtime girlfriend, Charlene "Charlie" Cain. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth W. Smith; sisters, Elizabeth A. Golden and Carol Renee Traczyk.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020