Kenneth D. Sheets
Age 81, of North Canton, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019. He was born Jan. 27, 1938 in Louisville, a son of the late Allen and Dorothy (Cook) Sheets, and was raised there. Ken was a 1958 graduate of Louisville High School, and was retired from Union Metal Mfg. Co. where he was an electrician. He was a member of Highland Park Wesleyan Methodist Church, and a former member of Trinity Brethren Church in North Canton, and First Brethren Church in Louisville. He was a member of Louisville American Legion Post #548. Ken served in the U. S. Army Reserves.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kurt Sheets. He is survived by his son, Jeff (Lisa) Sheets, a granddaughter, Emma Sheets, two sisters and one brother, Karen (Don) Parsons, Linda Hannan, and Larry (Jean) Sheets; seven nieces and nephews, fourteen great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.
Services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Russell officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery in Louisville. Friends may call Thursday one hour before the service from 12-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Highland Park Wesleyan Methodist Church, 3460 Highland Park, North Canton, OH 44720. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019