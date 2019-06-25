Home

Kenneth E. Fritchley II Obituary
Kenneth E. Fritchley II

Age 74, of North Canton, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born Jan. 23, 1945 in Canton, a son of the late Kenneth E. and Mary Margaret (Lane) Fritchley, and was a life resident of this area. Kenny was a 1963 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and also attended Stark State College. He retired from The Hoover Co. in 2003, after 25 years service, as a draftsman for layout design. Kenny enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, fishing, softball, was an excellent trap shooter, and a pool "wizard". He was a member of VFW Post #7490. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Arcturus in the Mediterranean Sea. Kenny is survived by his sisters, Suzanne

Kiewit, PHD; his brother-in-law, Rev. David Kiewit, and Marylane Elmes.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Baxter's Ridge Cemetery in Carroll County. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family wishes to thank Harbor Light Hospice and Mulberry Gardens in Monroe Falls for the excellent attention and care they gave to Kenny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post #7490, 7459 Columbus Rd., Louisville, OH 44641. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019
