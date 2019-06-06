Kenneth E. Manson



age 88 of Massillon passed away on June 02, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Massillon on August 27, 1930 to the late Paul and Dora Foster. He was a1948 graduate of Washington High School. He married Janice Leighley on June 1, 1951 and they shared 68 years together. Ken served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked in Plant Protection for Republic Steel in Massillon and Canton until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Church and was a member of Clinton Masonic Lodge #47 of Massillon and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #190 – Massillon.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Janice; their children, Holly (John) Dean and Rick (Young) Manson; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Leota Williams; his brother, Paul Manson; and a host of family and friends. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, Laird Manson; and his sister, Trudy Rowe.



A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 4275 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, OH 44647. www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary