Kenneth E. Patterson
Age 85 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with Lewy-Body Dementia. He was born in Canton on December 26, 1933 to the late Frank and Mildred (Blyer) Patterson. Ken was a graduate of Timken High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1953-1955, and was very proud to be a Marine. Ken was retired from Shanafelt Manufacturing after 30 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his beloved son, Ronald Patterson in 2018; brothers, Bob, Jim, Ralph, Carl, and Bernard Patterson; and his sister, Ruth Dieringer. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth (Means) Patterson; sons, Steve (Kathy) of Louisville, Ohio and John Patterson of Germantown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kari (Breen) Murphy, Theresa (Mike) Harris, Stephanie Patterson, Michelle Patterson, Brian Patterson, Lauren Patterson, Sophia Patterson, and Sean Patterson; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Gerry (Roger) Bowling of East Canton, Ohio and Lois Scarletto of Phoenix, Ariz. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to Aultman Compassionate Care Canter (2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019