Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Kenneth E. Patterson


1933 - 2019
Kenneth E. Patterson Obituary
Kenneth E.

Patterson

A memorial service will be conducted (TOMORROW) Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to Aultman Compassionate Care Canter (2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 13, 2019
